Secret To A Happy Marriage: Matching Outfits?

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Mel and Joey Schwanke have been married 64 years. The Freemont, Nebraska couple appears to be the perfect match. Perhaps their secret is matching outfits. The Schwanke's told Omaha's KETV they've dressed alike for decades. They've got a closet full of 146 combinations. Mel's tie always matches the patterns on Joey's dresses. Another marriage secret from the Schwankes: the couple carves up the day. Mel and Joey each have certain hours to act as boss. It's MORNING EDITION.