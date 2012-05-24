Ted, What Have You Been Doing With Yourself? Unabomber, You Say?

No, the Unabomber won't be attending his 50th class reunion at Harvard this week.

But Ted Kaczynski has updated his former classmates about what he's been up to all these years.

In something that's become a bit of an embarrassment for Harvard Alumni Association, The Associated Press writes that "in an alumni directory, [Kaczynski] lists his occupation as 'prisoner' and says his awards are 'Eight life sentences, issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, 1998.' "

The alumni association issued a statement last night saying "we regret publishing Kaczynski's references to his convictions and apologize for any distress that it may have caused others."

A mathematician by training, Kaczynski killed three people and injured 23, as the AP reminds us, "during a nationwide bombing spree between 1978 and 1995."

As he tells his former classmates, he's now residing at the so-called Supermax federal prison in Florence, Colo.

Kaczynski, 70, is federal prisoner No. 04475-046.

Meanwhile, if those from Harvard's Class of '62 want to soothe their nerves they can always check out their "50th Anniversary Report" website, which has some nice music from back in the day (think, Memories).

