© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Ted, What Have You Been Doing With Yourself? Unabomber, You Say?

By Mark Memmott
Published May 24, 2012 at 10:05 AM EDT
Unabomber Ted Kaczynski being led into a Montana court in 1996.
Unabomber Ted Kaczynski being led into a Montana court in 1996.

No, the Unabomber won't be attending his 50th class reunion at Harvard this week.

But Ted Kaczynski has updated his former classmates about what he's been up to all these years.

In something that's become a bit of an embarrassment for Harvard Alumni Association, The Associated Press writes that "in an alumni directory, [Kaczynski] lists his occupation as 'prisoner' and says his awards are 'Eight life sentences, issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, 1998.' "

The alumni association issued a statement last night saying "we regret publishing Kaczynski's references to his convictions and apologize for any distress that it may have caused others."

A mathematician by training, Kaczynski killed three people and injured 23, as the AP reminds us, "during a nationwide bombing spree between 1978 and 1995."

As he tells his former classmates, he's now residing at the so-called Supermax federal prison in Florence, Colo.

Kaczynski, 70, is federal prisoner No. 04475-046.

Meanwhile, if those from Harvard's Class of '62 want to soothe their nerves they can always check out their "50th Anniversary Report" website, which has some nice music from back in the day (think, Memories).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott