© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Safeway Meat Clerk Reinstated After Fight

Published May 24, 2012 at 7:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the latest on the story of Ryan Young. He's a meat clerk at a Safeway store in Del Rey Oaks, California. He saw a pregnant woman being kicked by her boyfriend and he leaped out from behind the meat counter to intervene. His employer suspended him, citing a zero tolerance policy for workplace violence. But his union took up his cause. People boycotted the store. And Safeway has now reinstated Mr. Young, calling his action commendable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.