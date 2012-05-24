Safeway Meat Clerk Reinstated After Fight

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the latest on the story of Ryan Young. He's a meat clerk at a Safeway store in Del Rey Oaks, California. He saw a pregnant woman being kicked by her boyfriend and he leaped out from behind the meat counter to intervene. His employer suspended him, citing a zero tolerance policy for workplace violence. But his union took up his cause. People boycotted the store. And Safeway has now reinstated Mr. Young, calling his action commendable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.