Reagan Blood Update: It's No Longer For Sale

By Frank James
Published May 24, 2012 at 11:18 AM EDT
The Reagans at the George Washington University Medical Center today, April 3, 1981.
If you had hoped to bid on the medical-lab vial that purportedly contains the dried remains of a blood sample from President Ronald Reagan taken on the day he was nearly assassinated in March 1981, you're out of luck.

As the NPR news blog The Two-Way reports, the online auction firm says the consigner of the controversial item has apparently had second thoughts and decided to donate it to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation which runs the library and museum dedicated to the 40th president.

It looks like the flag signed by Fidel Castro and his best friend forever Che Guevara is still available, however.

