Joachim Cooder On World Cafe

Joachim Cooder is no stranger to collaborations, nor is he new to scoring soundtracks, yet Cooder's newest project combines his past experiences in an unexpected way. Son of legendary guitarist Ry Cooder, he took to the drums early on, and eventually played in the famous documentary Buena Vista Social Club. He's also worked behind the scenes, writing for the soundtracks of films such as Lars and the Real Girl.

Joachim Cooder's latest project, Love on a Real Train, blends his two passions; it started out as a musical score to the sunset outside his home in L.A. It features collaborations with Matt Costa, Inara George and other members of Cooder's literal and figurative musical family. (Cooder likes it to a "soundtrack without a film.") Hear Cooder discuss Love on a Real Train and play live in this World Cafe session.

