U.S.-Bound Passenger Jet Diverted Due To 'Security Issue' On Board

There was a "security issue" aboard a US Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, N.C., earlier today, and the plane was diverted to Maine's Bangor International Airport, where it landed around noon ET.

As The Portland Press Herald and other news outlets are reporting, the Transportation Security Administration says it is "aware of reports of a passenger who exhibited suspicious behavior during flight. Out of an abundance of caution the flight was diverted to BGR where it was met by law enforcement."

The Press Herald says there were 179 passengers and nine crew members on US Airways' Flight 787.

CNN says the North American Aerospace Defense Command has confirmed that "two F-15 aircraft scrambled to direct" the jet in to Bangor.

We'll update when more is known about what happened.

Update at 1:40 p.m. ET. More Details:

Senior law enforcement officials, NPR's Dina Temple-Raston reports, say a woman on board the plane may have claimed she had a bomb inside her body. But those officials also say they do not believe the woman had any such device. They also do not think she presented an actual danger or that she is connected in any way to a terrorist group.

