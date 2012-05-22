Neal Casal On World Cafe

Many fans of American rock love Neal Casal's guitar work, whether they know his solo music or not. Primarily a solo artist and guitarist for Ryan Adams' backing band The Cardinals, Casal built his career on country-rock sensibilities and tireless output. His first solo album came out in 1995, and since then, he's kept up his solo work while playing with The Cardinals, Chris Robinson of Black Crowes and countless others. In spite of his constant involvement in various projects, he's also put out 10 solo albums, the latest of which is titled Sweeten the Distance.

Sweeten the Distance showcases the New Jersey native's subtle style, and on today's episode of World Cafe, Casal explains how he rediscovered his own voice after all these years. He also describes his love of photography, a creative outlet now featured prominently on his website, his impressive list of collaborations and, of course, his huge body of solo work.

