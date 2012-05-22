Minnesota Couple Gets Hitched At a Cemetery

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You know, I remember the moment at my wedding when an ill grandmother who couldn't attend placed a phone call to the bride in the middle of the ceremony. A couple in Austin, Minnesota knew their parents couldn't attend, so they moved the ceremony to the graveyard, where they're all buried near one another. Diane Waller and Randy Kjarland got married in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. The bride tells the Daily Herald they were glad to get married near their family and adds, how cool is that?