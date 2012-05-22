Commuting By Kayak Has Multiple Benefits

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Two New Jersey men have found a way around high gas prices and traffic jams, though they do have to dodge barges and ferries. That's because they've started commuting in kayaks. The mile-long trip from Hoboken across the Hudson River to their Manhattan office takes a half hour to paddle. They told the New Jersey Star Ledger they're hoping to recruit more kayak commuters like so many ducks, hoping the boats will get out of their way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.