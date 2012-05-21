© 2021
Top Stories: Attack In Yemen; Lockerbie Bomber To Be Buried

By Mark Memmott
Published May 21, 2012 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Dozens Killed By Suicide Bomber In Yemen.

-- Pakistan Threatens To Overshadow NATO Summit.

-- Eclipse Of The Sun: Did You Fall Into The Ring Of Fire's Path?

-- Let's Remember Robin Gibb By Saying It: Bee Gees' Disco Years Were Great.

Other stories in the news:

-- "White House Visitor Logs Provide Window Into Lobbying Industry," Lobbyists Are "Regular Presence." (The Washington Post)

-- "Lockerbie Bomber To Be Buried, Controversy Lives On." (Agence France Presse)

-- "Strauss-Kahn Faces 'Gang Rape' Inquiry." (BBC News)

-- "Chen Guangcheng's Family And Friends 'Still At Risk' In China." (The Guardian)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
