Queen Elizabeth's Stylist: A Servant Breaks In The Queen's Shoes

We'll get back to real news in no time, but we just couldn't resist a couple of curious details that a Sunday Times' interview (pay-wall) with Queen Elizabeth's sylist for 11 years revealed.

First, Stewart Parvin told the newspaper that records of the Queen's wardrobe are kept on a spreadsheet, which the Telegraph reports "lists every item she wears alongside the date, time and details of the engagement." This ensures the Queen will never use an outfit twice.

But the detail that really caught our attention is that the Queen has a servant wear-in her shoes so they never chafe. The Daily Beast quotes Parvin as saying:

"(The shoes) have to be immediately comfortable . . . she does get someone to wear them. The Queen can never say 'I'm uncomfortable, I can't walk any more.' She has the right to have someone wear them in."

The Queen, by the way, is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee this year.

