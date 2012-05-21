© 2021
On Its Second Day, Facebook Stock Drops Sharply

By Mark Memmott
Published May 21, 2012 at 10:00 AM EDT

After its much-ballyhooed initial public offering on Friday ended with the stock's price just about where it started, Facebook ended sharply lower today.

Just after the start of trading, the social media giant's shares were trading around $33, down 13 percent about $5 from Friday's close. At close, it ended 11 percent lower at $34.03.

We've embedded a constantly updated ticker that should let everyone watch how Facebook does. We won't be following Facebook every day, but thought an update was appropriate after all of last week's chattering about its first public offering of stock.

In related news, Nasdaq's chairman apologized over the weekend for trading problems that delayed the start of trading in Facebook's shares. And Facebook founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg got married.

Update at 5:53 p.m. ET. Markets Close:

Note that we've rewritten the top of this post to reflect the closing of the market.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
