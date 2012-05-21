Dozens Killed By Suicide Bomber In Yemen

It's been another deadly day in Yemen:

According to the BBC: "At least 63 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack during a rehearsal for a military parade in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, officials say. The assailant, who was reportedly wearing an army uniform, blew himself up among a group of soldiers at al-Sabin Square, near the presidential palace."

Al-Jazeera puts the death toll even higher, and says al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has claimed responsibility. Nearly 100 were killed, according to that news network.

The suicide bombing wasn't the only grim news from Yemen. As The New York Times writes, gunmen also opened fire "on American Coast Guard instructors at a Red Sea port." Reuters says the U.S. instructor was "shot and seriously wounded." The Times adds that:

"The attacks raised fresh concerns about the activities of an al-Qaida affiliate in the poverty-stricken land that has endured months of protest and insurgency since the first stirrings of the broader Arab revolt last year."

