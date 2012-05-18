© 2021
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Again A Crime Victim

By Elise Hu
Published May 18, 2012 at 1:32 PM EDT

It was just this February when Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's West Indies vacation home was broken into by a machete-wielding robber who stole $1,000. No one was hurt.

Now, the Washington Post reports that his D.C home was robbed of housewares:

"According to a police report, the burglar appears to have entered by breaking a pane of glass near the front door; a pair of $500 silver candlesticks and a 100-piece set of silver valued at $2,500 were taken. Arberg confirmed that no material from the court was missing. Gwyndolyn Crump, a spokeswoman for the D.C. police, said the investigation remains open."

Before this pair of Breyer incidents, the last time a justice was victim to a crime was 2004, when a group of young men assaulted Justice David Souter as he jogged on a city street, according to the AP.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
