Sudents Suspended Over Post-It Note Prank

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's not clear what message high school students in Clayton, Indiana were sending with this year's senior prank. They attached 11,000 blank Post-it notes to various surfaces, doors, chairs, desks. Six students got suspended, which led to a student protest, which led to 50 more suspensions. Tensions are easing. An administrator lifted the suspensions, calling it a first step in the healing process. No word on whether she delivered that news on a Post-it note. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.