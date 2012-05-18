Romney Phones His Campaign Message Into Swing States

Following the release of what his campaign called his first ad of the general election, Romney participated in a "tele-town hall" with supporters in the swing states where the ad is running: Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Iowa.

Friendly questions from five participants ranged from how he'd rein in medical costs (jettison Obamacare and sell health care like shoes and food and other consumer products) to where he'd cut government spending (his list includes the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides some funding to NPR.)

Romney characterized the coming election as a "crossroads for America," and urged supporters to help him get out the vote in November - particularly seniors who may be seeing lower returns on their investments, and young, voting-age citizens who may bear the brunt of the nation's current deficit spending.

He told those on the call that they'd be hearing more from him in coming months.

"You folks are going to have a big say in who our next president is," he said, adding that they were not called "by random."

Romney called in from New Hampshire, where he is scheduled to hold an afternoon campaign event in Hillsborough. Those calling in to the tele-town hall heard taped statements from former U.S. Winter Olympic gold medalists Mike Eruzione, Dan Jansen, and Bonnie Blair. Jansen and Blair medaled at the 2002 Salk Lake City Winter Olympics which Romney was brought into run after it ran into trouble. He is credited with helping make it a success.

All three former Olympians are associated with the Provo, Utah-based company Qivana, a promoter and commission-based distributor of naturopathic dietary supplements.

