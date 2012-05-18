Police Wait For Thief To Release His Loot

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Richard Matthews stole a $20,000 diamond in Windsor, Ontario. Here's how he did it. He swapped it for a fake gem and ate the real one. But police caught Mr. Matthews and they've been waiting a week for the gem to emerge. They fed him high fiber food, then fed him whatever he wanted, but no luck. They gave Mr. Matthews an x-ray, but sadly, diamonds do not show up on X-rays. The exam did show the man has eaten two gems made of cubic zirconium. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.