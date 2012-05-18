© 2021
G8 Summit To Discus Greece's Troubled Economy

Published May 18, 2012 at 6:30 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The president makes the food security announcement as world leaders prepare to meet at Camp David.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

This G8 summit coming this weekend includes leaders from the world's largest economies and they'll be discussing what to do about the very troublesome economy in Greece.

INSKEEP: Greece keeps cutting its budget to help pay debts and avoid default, but then its economy keeps contracting, making the problem worse.

GREENE: The new French president, Francois Hollande, wants to find a way to stimulate Europe's economy.

INSKEEP: President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron agree.

GREENE: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has resisted. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.