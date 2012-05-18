Previewing New Series On Mineral-Rich Mongolia
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Let's get a sneak preview, now, of a coming attraction.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BELOVED OTTER-COLORED HORSE")
INSKEEP: Mongolia is the land of Genghis Khan and nomadic herders.
(SOUNDBITE OF SHEEP)
INSKEEP: And it's also now riding a mining boom.
(SOUNDBITE OF INDUSTRIAL CRASH AND HORNS)
INSKEEP: All next week, NPR's Frank Langfitt takes us to Mongolia where the rush to extract mineral resources is transforming a nomadic culture.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: We'll probably become the third largest copper and gold mine in the world.
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in foreign language)
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: We all understand the significance of the project. We do hope that every Mongolian can benefit.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
INSKEEP: Our series on Mongolia's mining boom begins Monday.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.