Zeus On World Cafe

Zeus' music sounds as if it's being beamed straight out of the '70s, but a shared interest in making music that recalls The Band isn't what brought the Canadian group together. Most of Zeus' members were brought into Jason Collett's backing band, and from there decided to play together outside of their work with Collett. Members Rob Drake, Carlin Nicholson, Mike O'Brien and Neil Quin released their EP Sounds Like Zeus in 2009, and followed it with 2010's Say Us.

Since then, the group has continued to tour with Collett, toured a bit with former bandmate Afie Jurvanen and worked on new material. That process paid off in the form of Busting Visions, which came out in March. Hear Zeus discuss its new album on today's episode of World Cafe.

