Skechers To Settle FTC Complaint

Now, Alaska is among more than 40 states that will receive some money from the shoe company Skechers. The Federal Trade Commission announced yesterday that Skechers will pay more than $40 million to settle charges that the company made unfounded claims about its Shape-up shoes, including that they can help people lose weight and tone muscles. The FTC says the marketing was deceptive. Skechers maintains it has a lot of happy customers who sport their Shape-ups.

Most of the settlement money will go toward consumer refunds. Buyers of Shape-ups and other Skechers toning shoes can file a claim on the FTC's website.

