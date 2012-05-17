Director John Waters Hitches A Ride With Indie Band

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. John Waters is an eccentric filmmaker. The Baltimore legend is known for his pencil-thin mustache and for movies like "Hairspray." He's also said in interviews that he enjoys hitchhiking. Well, now there's proof. Washington's WTOP Radio reports the director was picked up in Ohio by an indie band on the way to a show. Here We Go Magic tweeted photos of Waters chilling in their van on Interstate 70. The musicians said the filmmaker even brought along a mix tape and bought lunch.