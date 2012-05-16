© 2021
Yankee Candles' New Scents Are Made For Men

Published May 16, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK. Our last word in business might help you get a jump on Father's Day shopping - man candles.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Guys, no more being subjected to the smell of roses or vanilla at those candle stores. Now we have Man Candles from the Yankee Candle Company.

GREENE: Fragrances include Two By Four, with the unmistakable scent of freshly planed wood and sawdust.

INSKEEP: Riding Mower gives you a whiff of freshly cut grass, and First Down has the smell of orange and leather.

GREENE: I think that would be good for the studios, Steve.

INSKEEP: Absolutely. Well, in a press release, Yankee Candle says now, every room in the house can smell good, even the basement.

GREENE: This is actually not a brand-new idea. A few years ago there was another company that rolled out a similar product. They called them Mandles.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

GREENE: That's the business news here on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.