Yankee Candles' New Scents Are Made For Men

OK. Our last word in business might help you get a jump on Father's Day shopping - man candles.

Guys, no more being subjected to the smell of roses or vanilla at those candle stores. Now we have Man Candles from the Yankee Candle Company.

GREENE: Fragrances include Two By Four, with the unmistakable scent of freshly planed wood and sawdust.

INSKEEP: Riding Mower gives you a whiff of freshly cut grass, and First Down has the smell of orange and leather.

INSKEEP: Absolutely. Well, in a press release, Yankee Candle says now, every room in the house can smell good, even the basement.

GREENE: This is actually not a brand-new idea. A few years ago there was another company that rolled out a similar product. They called them Mandles.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

