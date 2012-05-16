© 2021
Restaurant Runs Out Of All-You-Can-Eat Fish

Published May 16, 2012 at 6:47 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bill Wisth says he's fighting for all consumers. The Wisconsin man went recently to Chuck's Place outside Milwaukee for their all-you-can-eat fish fry. But after he ate 12 pieces of fish, the restaurant said no more. Turns out, Chuck's Place was running out of fish. Employees offered eight more pieces of fish for the road. That was not enough to satisfy Bill, who cried false advertising. He is now planning a weekly picket outside the restaurant. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.