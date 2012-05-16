© 2021
Juror Booted From Clemens Trial For Sleeping

Published May 16, 2012 at 6:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's something about the trial of former Red Sox and Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens. It's a dramatic perjury case, but yesterday a judge sent home a jury member after saying she was, quote, "obviously sleeping." She is the second juror to fall asleep and go away. Two alternates remain, for now, but even the judge is distracted. He warned people not to bring cell phones into the courtroom, and then his own phone rang. His daughter was calling. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.