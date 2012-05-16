© 2021
Is Housing Sector Getting Better? Increase In Starts May Signal It Is

By Mark Memmott
Published May 16, 2012 at 8:45 AM EDT
A home construction site in Westport, Conn., last December.
There was a 2.6 percent increase in housing starts in April from March, the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development just reported.

The Associated Press calls the increase "evidence that the battered housing market is slowly healing." Bloomberg News says the larger-than-expected increase signals the housing sector may be stabilizing. It adds that "employment gains, cheaper homes and record-low mortgage rates are combining to lift demand and encourage builders to take on projects."

