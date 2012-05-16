Fischer, Kerrey Win Senate Primary In Nebraska

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Some other news. Yesterday was primary day in Nebraska and voters delivered a surprise. Both parties were choosing candidates for a Senate race.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And the Republican primary started with a pattern that has become familiar. The leading candidate was backed by traditional Republican leaders but was challenged by another candidate with Tea Party support and a lot of outside money.

INSKEEP: It became a fierce campaign, but here's where the pattern was broken. Neither contender won.

GREENE: A third candidate, little known State Senator Deb Fischer, rose about it all.

In that Republican-leaning state, she is now an earlier favorite against the Democrat, former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey. Democrats hold the Senate by just four seats and Nebraska is one of the states that could affect who wins the majority in November.