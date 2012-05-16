Bershire Hathaway Buy 10 Million Shares Of GM

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: Berkshire Hathaway has bought 10 million shares of General Motors. The company owned by the billionaire investor Warren Buffett spent just over $200 million for that stake in GM. It is the first time Berkshire has invested in an American automaker.

The move came after GM announced rising first-quarter sales and revenues, all at a company that was on federal life support a few years ago.