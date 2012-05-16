© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Bershire Hathaway Buy 10 Million Shares Of GM

Published May 16, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a sign of confidence in the U.S. auto industry.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Berkshire Hathaway has bought 10 million shares of General Motors. The company owned by the billionaire investor Warren Buffett spent just over $200 million for that stake in GM. It is the first time Berkshire has invested in an American automaker.

The move came after GM announced rising first-quarter sales and revenues, all at a company that was on federal life support a few years ago. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.