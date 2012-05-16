© 2021
Bush Says 'I'm For Mitt Romney,' But He Likely Won't Play Role In Campaign

By Mark Memmott
Published May 16, 2012 at 10:20 AM EDT
Back in 2006: Then-President George W. Bush and then-Gov. Mitt Romney
"I'm for Mitt Romney."

With four words, said to an ABC News reporter as an elevator's doors closed, former President George W. Bush on Tuesday confirmed what was pretty obvious — he is supporting his fellow Republican's bid for the White House.

But as The Associated Press reports:

"Romney's campaign doesn't foresee the 43rd president playing a substantive role in the race. Aides are carefully weighing how much the former president should be involved in the GOP convention — and for good reason. The Bush fatigue that was a drag on GOP nominee John McCain four years ago, and on the country, still lingers, including among Republicans."

