Super Glue Helps Man Go For Fist-Pumping Record

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to James Peterson, who sought the world record for fist pumping. Yes! Mr. Peterson made this gesture of triumph for 16 hours.

The Akron Beacon Journal says to maintain proper form, he Super Glued his hand into a clenched fist. Yes! A video crew recorded this feat, and sent it to the Guinness World Record people. If they do not accept the record, we hesitate to think what gesture Mr. Peterson will try next.

