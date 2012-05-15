PHOTO: David Beckham Takes A Ribbing At The White House

President Obama welcomed the Los Angeles Galaxy to the White House today in celebration of their Major League Soccer title.

The team, which has won three cups, is star studded. But there is no one bigger than David Beckham and president Obama took advantage of the opportunity to give the international soccer star a ribbing.

It's a "rare man who can be that tough on the field and also have his own line of underwear," the president said in reference to Beckham's underwear line for H&M. According to the AP, the president also made fun of the 37-year-old's age, saying half his teammates, "could be his kids. We're getting old, David."

This picture pretty much tells the story:

