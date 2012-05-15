© 2021
Caring For Grandparent Matures A Young Man

Published May 15, 2012 at 3:01 AM EDT
Nicholas McDonald, 24, lives in Capitol Heights, Md., with his mother, Natasha Shamone-Gilmore, stepfather, Curtis Gilmore, and grandfather Franklin Brunson.
Nicholas McDonald, 24, lives in Capitol Heights, Md., with his mother, Natasha Shamone-Gilmore, stepfather, Curtis Gilmore, and grandfather Franklin Brunson.
Nicholas visits Natasha at the office where she works as an industrial trainer. After witnessing the family struggle financially, Nicholas is looking for a good-paying job to help contribute.
Nicholas visits Natasha at the office where she works as an industrial trainer. After witnessing the family struggle financially, Nicholas is looking for a good-paying job to help contribute.
Natasha moved her father, Franklin, 81, into the family home after he developed dementia. "The hardest part is the memory loss," says Nicholas of his grandfather's condition.
Natasha moved her father, Franklin, 81, into the family home after he developed dementia. "The hardest part is the memory loss," says Nicholas of his grandfather's condition.
Natasha embraces her husband, Curtis, after Sunday worship at The Sanctuary Baptist church. "I love Curtis," Nicholas says. "He keeps a roof over our heads and keeps us laughing."
Natasha embraces her husband, Curtis, after Sunday worship at The Sanctuary Baptist church. "I love Curtis," Nicholas says. "He keeps a roof over our heads and keeps us laughing."
Nicholas has briefly abandoned his musical aspirations to enter the workforce and contribute to the family's finances. "I'd like to give my mom $100 every now and then," he says.
Nicholas has briefly abandoned his musical aspirations to enter the workforce and contribute to the family's finances. "I'd like to give my mom $100 every now and then," he says.

Nicholas McDonald grew up tempted by drugs and under pressure to hit the streets. Lacking male role models, the Maryland resident says he always saw his mom as "the apple of my eye."

Natasha Shamone-Gilmore tried to protect her son growing up. Now, 24-year-old Nicholas is doing his best to return the favor.

Nicholas' family is one of three Morning Edition is profiling in our series Family Matters: The Money Squeeze. Like so many 20-somethings, he is taking some extra time — at home — to chart his journey.

"I can't do whatever I want to do," he says. "My heart is in so many different places. I can't pick up and go."

His grandfather, suffering from dementia, lives with the family — three generations under one roof. For Nicholas, it's been an opportunity to help his mom, get to know his grandfather and find himself.

