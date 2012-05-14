© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: JPMorgan's Losses; More Killings In Mexico; 'Duck' Dunn Dies

By Mark Memmott
Published May 14, 2012 at 9:00 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Reports: JPMorgan's Losses Could Top $4 Billion; Three Execs To Resign.

-- Yahoo CEO's Ousting Is Victory For Hedge Fund Pushing Change At Company.

-- Facebook's Zuckerberg Turns 28, With Billions Of Reasons To Celebrate.

Other top headlines:

-- "49 Headless Bodies Dumped In Mexican Town." (The Associated Press)

-- "Kony Hunt: Ugandan Army Captures Senior LRA Commander." (The Christian Science Monitor)

-- "Leaders In Greece Remain Resistant To Unity Coalition." (The New York Times)

-- John Edwards' Defense Begins. (Charlotte Observer)

-- Search Continues In California For Missing FBI Agent; Believed To Be Suicidal. (CNN.com)

-- Donald "Duck" Dunn, Famed Bassist For Booker T. And Others, Dies. (The Commercial Appeal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott