Pipe Shop Owner Fights For Free Expression

Published May 14, 2012 at 7:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You could say Adam Spiegel is fighting for free expression. He runs a pipe shop in Medford, Oregon. When he rolls down metal security doors a painting becomes visible. Officials told Spiegel to clean that graffiti or be fined. He tells the Mail Tribune it's not graffiti, it's a mural, which he authorized. It covers the gates in brilliant hues of orange, green, purple and blue. Never mind that some onlookers think the painting resembles a giant bong. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.