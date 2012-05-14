FAMU Band Will Remain Suspended Another Year

The president of Florida A&M University said his school's Marching 100 band — which has been marred by a hazing scandal — will remain suspended through the 2012-2013 school year.

The Orlando Sentinel reports James Ammons informed the board of his decision during a teleconference today. The Sentinel adds:

"Eleven band members were charged in Champion's death earlier this month. Other allegations of hazing and other problems related to the band have surfaced in the months since the drum major was beaten aboard a parked charter bus after the Florida Classic football game in Orlando on Nov. 19.

"The most recent revelation — that about 100 band members didn't meet the requirements to be in the band, including at least two of those charged with Champion's death — prompted today's meeting of university trustees."

As we reported, Ammons was weighing his options after the top university official in the state and Gov. Rick Scott said they would prefer the band stay off the field.

That news came in addition to the retirement of the band's longtime director.

CNN reports that Ammons said the band needed to be restructured and that could not be accomplished before the beginning of the academic year.

