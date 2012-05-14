Facebook's Zuckerberg Turns 28, With Billions Of Reasons To Celebrate

Happy birthday, Mark Zuckerberg.

Not only do you turn 28 today, but at the end of the week Facebook stock is due to go public for the first time.

The social networking giant is expected to be valued around $100 billion and Zuckerberg's worth will then be around $18 billion, as Wired magazine's Steven Levy said earlier today on Morning Edition.

Not bad for someone still two years shy of 30.

So, is it now time for a pinstriped hoodie?

Or time to put the hoodies away for good?

(To be honest, a look back through photos from the past few years shows that Zuckerberg does put on a suit and tie when the occasion calls for it — and that he's just as likely to wear a T-shirt as a hoodie in less formal settings.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.