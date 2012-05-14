© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Facebook's Zuckerberg Turns 28, With Billions Of Reasons To Celebrate

By Mark Memmott
Published May 14, 2012 at 8:30 AM EDT
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in black hoodie.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in black hoodie.

Happy birthday, Mark Zuckerberg.

Not only do you turn 28 today, but at the end of the week Facebook stock is due to go public for the first time.

The social networking giant is expected to be valued around $100 billion and Zuckerberg's worth will then be around $18 billion, as Wired magazine's Steven Levy said earlier today on Morning Edition.

Not bad for someone still two years shy of 30.

So, is it now time for a pinstriped hoodie?

Or time to put the hoodies away for good?

(To be honest, a look back through photos from the past few years shows that Zuckerberg does put on a suit and tie when the occasion calls for it — and that he's just as likely to wear a T-shirt as a hoodie in less formal settings.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott