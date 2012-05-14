Columbia University Janitor Graduates With Honors

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A college graduate over the weekend was a real life "Good Will Hunting." Matt Damon played a university janitor more brilliant than the students. Here's the real life story. Gac Filipaj fled worn-torn former Yugoslavia. He became a refugee in New York, and he took a janitor's job at Columbia University because it included free tuition. Now, after a dozen years, he has received a bachelor's degree in classics. Says he'll go for a master's next. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.