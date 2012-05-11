© 2021
It's All Politics, May 10, 2012

Published May 11, 2012 at 1:36 PM EDT
Kelly Rivera Hart of San Francisco, California, adds his thoughts to a "thank you" card for President Obama posted at the intersection of Castro and 18th Streets in San Francisco on Wednesday, May 9. Obama spoke earlier in the day of his personal beliefs on gay marriage.

Gay marriage gets an advocate in the White House, but only after Vice President Joe Biden has his say. President Obama's announcement comes a day after North Carolina voters overwhelmingly rejected the concept. And Dick Lugar's 36-year Senate career comes to an end in Indiana. Meanwhile, in the West Virginia primary, Obama defeats a jailed felon from Texas, 59 percent to 41 percent.

Listen to the latest political roundup with NPR's Ken Rudin and Ron Elving.

