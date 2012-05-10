Florida's Top University Official Asks FAMU To Keep Band Suspended

The fallout from the hazing scandal at Florida A&M University continued today: First there was news that after 40 years, the band director was stepping down and then there was news that Florida's top university official asked the university to keep the Marching 100 band off the field.

The AP reports that State University System Chancellor Frank Brogan sent a letter to FAMU President James Ammons asking him to extend the band's suspension until the investigations have concluded.

If you remember, the band came under criminal investigation after the death of drum major Robert Champion in November. Since then, 11 FAMU band members have been charged with felony hazing.

Dr. Julian White, the Director of Bands at FAMU, was suspended in the aftermath and he fought for his reinstatement. But, today, the 71-year-old announced his retirement.

Trimmel Gomes, of NPR member station WFSU, filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"In a written release, sent by his attorney, it said Dr. White has been a proud FAMU Rattler for more than half a century, first as a student member of the marching band, and later as a drum major of the world-renowned Marching 100.

"Meanwhile, FAMU'S President Will soon decide the fate of the band at a special board of Trustees meeting either Friday or Monday. Eleven band members face felony hazing charges from Robert Champion's death in November. Two others face misdemeanor counts."

