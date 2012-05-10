Fed Allows Chinese Banks To Expand In U.S.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with China banking in the U.S.

INSKEEP: The Federal Reserve announced yesterday, that three of China's largest state-owned banks have been given approval to expand their operations in the United States. Analysts say that ICBC, China Investment Corporation, and Central Huijin Investment will now likely look to purchase regional American banks and establish a footprint in the American market. The Feds move follows Beijing's decision last week to allow American companies to increase their stakes in Chinese brokerage firms. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.