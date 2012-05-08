Doorman Gets Handed His Stolen Driver's License

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Talk about poetic justice - a 19-year-old University of Iowa paid $20 at a party for a stolen driver's license and debit card. He took the ID to a bar but the bouncer instantly recognized the ID was stolen because it belonged to him.

The doorman was happy to have his driver's license back again. The student was charged with theft and illegal use of another person's ID. The fact that he handed the ID to the owner got him no leniency at all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.