© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

CEO Of British Insurer Aviva Resigns

Published May 8, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a shareholder revolt.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: The British insurance company Aviva announced Tuesday that their CEO has resigned. This came after shareholders rejected Andrew Moss' $8 million pay package. The shareholders cited discrepancies between executive pay and corporate performance. Company shares have dropped by a third over the past year. Aviva is the fourth major British company in recent weeks to have executive pay rejected by shareholders. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.