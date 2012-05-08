CEO Of British Insurer Aviva Resigns

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The British insurance company Aviva announced Tuesday that their CEO has resigned. This came after shareholders rejected Andrew Moss' $8 million pay package. The shareholders cited discrepancies between executive pay and corporate performance. Company shares have dropped by a third over the past year. Aviva is the fourth major British company in recent weeks to have executive pay rejected by shareholders.