Orioles, Red Sox Run Out Of Pitchers

Published May 7, 2012 at 7:48 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles were tied in the 17th inning yesterday. In a game that long, managers run out of options. Well, to be precise, they run out of pitchers. So for the first time since 1925, two major league teams had non-pitchers on the mound. Baltimore won with pitching from Chris Davis, who is trained to play first base. He was 0-8 as a batter. He said afterwards, sweet, I get to try something different, because hitting ain't working. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.