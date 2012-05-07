In Photos: Vladimir Putin Assumes The Presidency In Russia

As we've reported, Vladimir Putin's return to Russia's presidency was fraught with drama. But a disputed parliamentary election and many unprecedented protests later, Putin took the oath of office for a third time today.
Putin took the oath amid protests. The New York Times reports 300 were detained, following the round up of 400 detained after a surprisingly large anti-Putin demonstration popped up on Sunday.
We'll leave you with some pictures that tell the story of today.
