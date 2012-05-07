In Photos: Vladimir Putin Assumes The Presidency In Russia

As we've reported, Vladimir Putin's return to Russia's presidency was fraught with drama. But a disputed parliamentary election and many unprecedented protests later, Putin took the oath of office for a third time today.

Putin took the oath amid protests. The New York Times reports 300 were detained, following the round up of 400 detained after a surprisingly large anti-Putin demonstration popped up on Sunday.

We'll leave you with some pictures that tell the story of today.

Alexei Druzhinin / AP / Russia's Vladimir Putin enters St. Andrew's Hall to take the oath of office during his inauguration as Russian president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Tuesday.

Alexey Druzhinin / AFP/Getty Images / Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila speak with Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, during a service at Blagoveshchensky (the Annunciation) cathedral after Putin's inauguration ceremony. Putin took his oath of office today to become Russia's president for a historic third mandate at a glittering ceremony inside the Kremlin.