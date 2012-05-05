Sandusky May Have More Accusers Than Thought

Lawyers for Jerry Sandusky have filed papers that suggest there may be more people claiming he sexually abused them than originally thought, as NPR's Joel Rose tells our Newscast Desk:

The former Penn State assistant football coach is charged with more than 50 counts of sexual abuse involving 10 boys identified only as victims 1 through 10.

Sandusky's lawyers want the judge to order prosecutors to hand over more documents connected to the case — including information relating to "possible accusers who have been identified as Nos. 11 through 17 as well as 18 and beyond." Those references appear in letters that Sandusky's lawyer wrote to prosecutors last month.

Sandusky maintains his innocence. He's under house arrest in Pennsylvania while preparing to go on trial in June. A hearing on the defense's requests for information is scheduled for Wednesday.

