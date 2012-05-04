© 2021
Usual Flower Is MIA At Michigan Tulip Festival

Published May 4, 2012 at 7:10 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This weekend is Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan. The only problem is it doesn't appear to be Tulip Time. The hotter than usual temperatures this spring brought tens of thousands of the city's tulips into bloom early. Many of the flowers are gone, leaving behind rows of stems. But organizers are refusing to bow to Mother Nature. They had new t-shirts made. The shirts display a wilting tulip and they celebrate this year's stem fest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.