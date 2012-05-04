Photographers, Skywatchers Prepare For Supermoon

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Tomorrow night, look up in the sky. It's a bird. It's a plane. It's super moon. That's the name given to the biggest and brightest moon of the year, when the moon waxes full during its closest approach to Earth. Expect the best photo opportunities just after sunset. But true stargazers might not be happy with the timing. The super moon coincides with a meteor shower, and shooting stars might get washed out in the bright moonlight. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.