New Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Surface Against Dominique Strauss-Kahn

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former chief at the International Monetary Fund, is facing more allegations of sexual misconduct.

Strauss-Kahn was considered a top contender for the French presidency until he was accused of rape by a New York City hotel maid. That case against him was dropped, but it cost him his IMF job and then French investigators implicated Strauss-Kahn in a prostitution probe.

The AP reports that investigators now want that probe expanded to include claims that Strauss-Kahn raped a prostitute during "an orgy in Washington in December 2010, said an official at the Lille prosecutor's office."

The New York Times adds:

"Mr. Strauss-Kahn was charged last month with "aggravated procurement in an organized gang," the legal term for pimping, over accusations that he was involved in a prostitution ring centered in Lille.

"The prosecutor's office said investigators had submitted new evidence about accusations that Mr. Strauss-Kahn may have sexually assaulted a Belgian prostitute at a sex party organized at the W Hotel in Washington in December 2010."

Strauss-Kahn's lawyers denied the claims saying their client is "the subject of a public 'lynching campaign.'"

