VIDEO: Lioness Tries To 'Eat' Baby Dressed In Zebra Hoodie

Maybe she thought the baby — dressed in a black-and-white, stripped hoodie — was a small zebra and an easy snack. In any case, this video showing a lioness going after a baby through a glass has been making the rounds today, so we thought we'd share it:

Here's how the person who uploaded on YouTube described it:

"At the zoo in Portland, Oregon the usually lazy lioness, Kya, tries desperately to eat my son through the glass. Jack is coincidentally dressed like a baby zebra in his black and white striped hoodie. He is brave though and calls her "kitty kitty". That's my boy."

You may remember that we've written about this genre of YouTube videos before. The last time we touched on it was in January, when Mark wrote about 3-year-old Sofia who courageously stood her ground against a lion at New Zealand's Wellington Zoo.

