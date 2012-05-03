Computer Glitch Summons Too Many Jurors

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Traffic jams in California - well, they're nothing new. But one recent tie-up on Interstate 80 was noteworthy since it was caused by a computer glitch. The Placer County court accidentally summoned 1,200 people to jury duty on the same morning. Taking their duty seriously, residents tried to be on time at 8:00 a.m. and were in a line of traffic with other would-be jurors. The court apologized but said a real jury summons could be coming soon. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.